Follow us on Image Source : @IAF_MCC IAF commemorated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a 75 aircraft Elephant Walk. Rafale and Jaguar fighter jets participate.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by forming to what it called an 'Elephant Walk' formation with 75 aircrafts.

Taking to Twitter, IAF shared spectacular images of fighter jets displaying the 'Elephant Walk' formation.

The fighter jets included Rafale and Jaguar series. Take a look:

Image Source : @IAF_MCC IAF commemorated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a 75 aircraft Elephant Walk.

Image Source : @IAF_MCC Rafale and Jaguar fighter jets participate in IAF 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a 75 aircraft Elephant Walk.

Image Source : @IAF_MCC IAF commemorated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a 75 aircraft Elephant Walk. Rafale and Jaguar fighter jets participate.

Image Source : @IAF_MCC IAF commemorated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a 75 aircraft Elephant Walk.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan crisis: PM forms high-level group to monitor ground-level activities, say sources

ALSO READ | India's economic activity picking pace, further upside to growth likely: Moody's

Latest India News