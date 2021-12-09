IAF chopper crash Live: Mortal remains of CDS Rawat, wife to reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IAF chopper crash Live: Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat to reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament

IAF chopper crash Live Updates: Gen. Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff and who had a vast experience across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles, was among the 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in a hilly area in apparently foggy conditions near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Gen. Rawat, the 63-year-old tri-services chief, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces, crashed killing 13 of the 14 people on board including his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel. The mortal remains of the victims will be taken to New Delhi from Coimbatore on Thursday by air, police and Defence sources said.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, Directing Staff at DSSC, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in nearby Wellington. The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several chief ministers were among leaders across the political spectrum who condoled the death of Gen. Rawat and hailed him as an outstanding soldier.

