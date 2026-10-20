IAF Chief AP Singh completes final sortie in Kiran aircraft with first instructor before retirement | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh brought his Indian Air Force flying journey full circle on Tuesday, completing his final sortie in uniform aboard the HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft that marked the beginning of his career as a pilot. The 55-minute flight was made especially memorable by the presence of Wing Commander VS Kochar (Retd), the instructor who first taught Singh to fly. The two took to the skies together in Kiran aircraft U 707, turning the Chief of the Air Staff's final sortie into a deeply personal reunion. For Singh, the flight was more than a farewell to flying in uniform. It was an opportunity to return to the aircraft and instructor who shaped his earliest days in the Indian Air Force, completing a journey that began more than four decades ago.

AP Singh recalls his first flight in 1984

Speaking to reporters after landing, Singh described the experience as a "dream come true" and reflected on the significance of returning to the same trainer aircraft. "It was really a dream come true. I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who's retiring while the basic aircraft he flew is still serving," he said.

The Air Chief Marshal also expressed gratitude to his first instructor, recalling how Kochar had taught him to fly at the same location. "So, I think I'm very grateful. I'm very grateful to my instructor, Wing Commander Kochhar sir, who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself. And so I just wanted the circle to be complete...I did my first sortie on January 28 way back in 1984, in this very place with him in a Kiran aircraft. And today, I did my last sortie in uniform with him in the same Kiran aircraft," Singh added.

First instructor joins Air Chief for emotional farewell

The presence of Wing Commander VS Kochar (Retd) gave the sortie a significance beyond its place in Singh's flying career. It brought together the instructor who guided his first flight and the officer now completing his journey as the IAF chief. The reunion also highlighted the lasting relationship between flying instructors and the aircrew they train.

Instructors play a crucial role in developing the skills, discipline and confidence required of military pilots, often remaining mentors long after formal training ends. The Kiran, an iconic aircraft used to train generations of Indian Air Force pilots, added another layer of meaning to the occasion. With the final sortie, Singh concluded a distinguished chapter of flying in uniform, taking with him the experience and lessons accumulated over decades of service.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to take over as IAF chief

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is set to succeed Air Chief Marshal AP Singh as Chief of the Air Staff on October 31. Singh's final Kiran sortie marked the close of his flying journey in uniform, while the aircraft itself continues to serve in the IAF's training role.

(With inputs from ANI)

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