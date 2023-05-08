Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI IAF's C295 successfully completes maiden flight in Seville | Know about Tactical Aircraft

In a significant step toward its delivery by the second half of this year, India's first Airbus C295 aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight in the Spanish city of Seville.

In September 2021, India and Airbus Defence and Space agreed to purchase 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the IAF's aging Avro-748 aircraft.

According to Airbus on Monday, the tactical aircraft flew for three hours from Seville on May 5 and landed at 14:45 local time.

By 2025, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in "fly-away" condition from its final assembly line in Seville. Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India will manufacture and assemble the remaining 40 aircraft as part of an industrial partnership.

"This first flight represents a significant accomplishment for the first Make in India aerospace programme. With the Indian Air Force set to become the largest operator of the C295 in the world, this programme exemplifies our commitment to improve the Indian Air Force (IAF) operational capabilities," said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Military Air Systems at Airbus Defence and Space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork for the C295 plane manufacturing facility in Vadodara in October of last year.

According to Airbus, the C295 final assembly line being constructed in Gujarat is the first private sector-concrete, large-scale Make-in-India defense program that will unlock the industrial value chain of aircraft design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, delivery, and maintenance.

"This programme will significantly contribute towards developing the indigenous capabilities of Indian companies for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," it said in a statement.

According to the aircraft manufacturer, the global C295 program has 280 orders from 39 operators, making it an aircraft of unrivaled weight and mission class.

Know about C295

The C295 is known to be a superior aircraft that is used for logistical operations and tactical transport of up to 50 paratroopers or 71 troops to locations that are inaccessible to heavier aircraft at the moment.

The aircraft can also be used for casualty or medical evacuation, as well as to drop loads and paratroops.

The airplane is fit for performing extraordinary missions as well as catastrophe reaction and sea watch obligations.

Airbus stated that the C295 program would see the company bring its entire lineup of world-class aircraft manufacturing and servicing to India in collaboration with its industrial partners after the massive deal was concluded last year.

Also Read | DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect: Report

Also Read | 'To humiliate one section, distorted story...': Mamata govt bans 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal

Latest India News