3 pilots injured after aircraft crashed in Bhopal

Image Source : ANI Three pilots have been injured after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal.

Three pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal. The injured have been shifted to hospital, Arun Sharma, SHO, Gandhi Nagar informed on Saturday.

"The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon," Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. None of them was hospitalised, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News