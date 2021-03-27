Saturday, March 27, 2021
     
3 pilots injured after aircraft crashed in Bhopal

Three pilots were injured after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal. The injured have been shifted to hospital, Arun Sharma, SHO, Gandhi Nagar informed on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2021 18:09 IST
Three pilots have been injured after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal.  

 

Three pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal. The injured have been shifted to hospital, Arun Sharma, SHO, Gandhi Nagar informed on Saturday.

"The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon," Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI.

He said all the three persons on board sustained minor injuries. None of them was hospitalised, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

