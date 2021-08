Follow us on Image Source : ANI BREAKING: IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Barmer. The incident happened when the vehicle was on a training sortie.

The pilot is said to be safe.

