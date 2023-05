Follow us on Image Source : IAF (TWITTER). IAF aircraft airlifts liver from Chandigarh to Delhi

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft successfully airlifted harvested organ (liver) from Chandigarh to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi in spite of a raging thunderstorm on Tuesday (May 30) evening. This swift support has given a fresh lease of life to a patient.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Centre to grant THESE MANY days of special casual leave to its employees for organ donation | CHECK

Latest India News