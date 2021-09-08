Follow us on Image Source : PTI Procurement of 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for IAF approved by CCS

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract & 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years, the government said in release.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company, it said, adding that all 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite.

The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in aerospace ecosystem of India and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs & an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities, the government said.

READ MORE: India pitches fighter aircraft, anti-tank missiles at 'ARMY- 2021' in Moscow

Latest India News