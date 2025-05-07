Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. I wish I too would have been among these people: Masood Azhar after family members killed in Operation Sindoor

I wish I too would have been among these people: Masood Azhar after family members killed in Operation Sindoor

I wish I too would have been among these people: Masood Azhar after family members killed in Operation Sindoor

Terrorist Masood Azhar.
Terrorist Masood Azhar. Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

I wish I too would have been among these people: Masood Azhar after family members killed in Operation Sindoor

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\