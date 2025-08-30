'I was just a bulb, party pressed the button': Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat on becoming MP Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, in a candid interview on India TV, discussed his rise to power, party discipline, his relationships within BJP, and the state's improved governance under his leadership.

New Delhi:

In a candid appearance on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav opened up about his unexpected rise to power, party discipline, and his relationship with the BJP leadership. The interview, hosted by Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, offered insights into Yadav's approach to governance, the challenges he faces, and his take on the political dynamics in the state.

From 'bulb' to chief minister: Humble beginnings

When asked about his initial reaction upon being named the Chief Minister, Yadav quipped, "I was just a bulb; the button was pressed, and the bulb lit up." Referring to his career path, he described how, in the past, he had been asked to return his ticket when needed, and when the party decided to appoint him as CM, he simply accepted the role without any hesitation. His humorous response highlighted his modesty and acceptance of the party’s decision-making process.

The role of party discipline in his appointment

Responding to a question about who "pressed the button" for his CM appointment, Yadav emphasised the importance of party discipline. "The party decides. We are disciplined workers, and we do not make decisions for ourselves. The party looks into our eligibility, capability, style of working, commitment to ideology, and overall behaviour. I’m proud that my party has entrusted me with this position," he stated, underscoring his loyalty and commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ties with JP Nadda's wife and rakhi tradition

The conversation took an interesting turn when Rajat Sharma brought up the topic of JP Nadda's wife, Mallika Ji, reportedly having a close relationship with Yadav. Some have speculated that these cordial ties have benefited his political career. Yadav, however, responded humorously, stating, "During Rakshabandhan, tens of thousands of sisters tie rakhis to me. Except for my wife, all are my sisters." His lighthearted response reflected his humility, making it clear that his relationships with women in the BJP were rooted in respect and tradition.

Madhya Pradesh's rising status

Mohan Yadav also addressed the allegations by Congress leaders that Madhya Pradesh has become a centrally administered state under his leadership. He responded confidently, saying, "Madhya Pradesh is now ranked sixth in the list of better-administered states." He proudly added that his focus is on the state's progress and that the ranking speaks for itself.