'I stand with Robert, Priyanka as they face harassment': Rahul Gandhi slams ED chargesheet Rahul Gandhi has condemned the ED's chargesheet against Robert Vadra as a decade-long political witch hunt, expressing full support for his family and confidence that the truth will prevail.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come out strongly in defense of his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent chargesheet in a money laundering case linked to a controversial land deal in Haryana. Calling the chargesheet part of a “malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment” campaign, Gandhi asserted that the move is yet another chapter in a decade-long witch hunt against Vadra.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi stated, “My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt.” He extended his full support to Vadra, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and their children, saying they would face the situation with “dignity.”

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that his family would not be intimidated by political vendettas, asserting his belief in justice. “I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail,” he added. The Congress party has often alleged that the ED is being used as a political tool to target opposition leaders, and this latest development is likely to add fuel to that narrative ahead of key electoral battles.

First chargesheet against Robert Vadra in criminal case

The ED on Thursday filed its first-ever prosecution complaint officially naming Robert Vadra in a criminal money laundering case. The case is linked to the alleged fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land in Shikohpur village, Sector 83, Gurugram, in 2008, by Vadra’s firm Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 7.5 crore.

The chargesheet also mentions the attachment of 43 immovable properties worth Rs 37.64 crore across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat, allegedly linked to Vadra and associated entities.

Vadra responds: Ready to defend in court

Reacting to the chargesheet, Robert Vadra issued a statement saying he is prepared to present his side in court and prove his innocence. “This is nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against me,” his office said.

Vadra was earlier questioned by the ED over three consecutive days in April this year. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and said that the case is politically motivated and aimed at targeting his family, including his wife and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi, and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi.

Congress backs Vadra, accuses BJP of vendetta politics

The Congress party has strongly condemned the latest move by the Enforcement Directorate, terming it a continuation of a targeted political campaign and has described the development as “a vicious attempt by the ruling government to intimidate and persecute political opponents,” adding that such efforts would not succeed.

The party has consistently alleged that investigative agencies are being misused to harass opposition leaders ahead of key elections. According to the party’s statement, these actions are seen as an attempt to divert public attention from the government’s shortcomings.

Political fallout ahead of elections

The ED’s chargesheet and the Congress’ counterattack have reignited the political war of words as key state and general elections draw closer. While the ED insists it is pursuing legitimate financial investigations, the opposition sees the latest development as part of a broader pattern of political vendetta.

With Rahul Gandhi throwing his weight behind Vadra, the issue is likely to become another major flashpoint in the already polarized political landscape.