'I must deprecate openly': CJI BR Gavai criticises SCBA for not offering farewell to justice Bela M Trivedi The CJI, however, praised SCBA president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal and vice president Rachna Srivastava for their presence before it during the proceedings despite the bar body not holding the usual function for Justice Trivedi in the evening.

New Delhi:

In a ceremonial bench held on Friday to honour Justice Bela M Trivedi, the eleventh woman to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court in its 75-year history, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai openly criticized the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for not offering a farewell to the retiring judge.

Justice Trivedi, who demitted office on Friday due to personal commitments, had been scheduled to retire on June 9, 2025, but ended her tenure earlier. She was elevated to the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, during a historic session that saw nine new judges appointed, including three women.

Addressing the bench, Chief Justice Gavai expressed his disappointment over the SCBA’s decision not to extend a formal farewell to Justice Trivedi. He said, "The stand taken by the Association, I must deprecate openly because I believe in being plain and straight. On such an occasion, such a stand—not to have been taken by the Association—is disappointing." His remarks reflected the importance of showing respect to the outgoing judge, who had contributed significantly to the judiciary.

However, the Chief Justice appreciated the presence of the SCBA President, Kapil Sibal, and Vice President, Rachna Srivastava, at the ceremonial bench proceedings despite the SCBA’s resolution. He acknowledged their support, stating, "I am grateful to Mr. Kapil Sibal and Ms. Rachna Srivastava. Both of them are here... Despite the resolution of their bodies, they are here. But what has been lost by the Association, the presence of the Full House here indicates that she is a very, very good judge. There are different types of judges, but that should not be a factor to deny what ought to have been granted.”

Chief Justice Gavai took the opportunity to praise Justice Trivedi's career, emphasizing her fairness, hard work, and integrity. "Justice Trivedi, you have been a valuable asset to our judiciary. As you embark on a new journey, I wish you all the best," he said.

Justice Trivedi’s judicial career began in 1995 when she was appointed as a trial court judge in Gujarat. Her ascent through the ranks included roles such as registrar vigilance in the Gujarat High Court and law secretary in the Government of Gujarat. In 2011, she was elevated to the Gujarat High Court before being appointed to the Supreme Court. Throughout her career, she was involved in several landmark judgments and earned a reputation for being a fair and diligent judge.

Born on June 10, 1960, in Patan, Gujarat, Justice Trivedi spent over a decade as a lawyer at the Gujarat High Court before her judicial appointment. Her journey to the Supreme Court marked a significant milestone in her distinguished legal career, and her contributions to the Indian judiciary remain highly regarded.

Her retirement on Friday marks the end of a respected chapter in the Supreme Court's history, with many praising her for her unwavering commitment to justice.