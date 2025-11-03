'I'm suffering physically and mentally; just like to be alone these days': Sole Air India crash survivor The deadly Air India crash took place on June 12 in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives. In its preliminary report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

New Delhi:

Viswashkumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old man from United Kingdom's Leicester, was the sole survivor of the June 12 Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives. Months after the incident, Ramesh says he feels like the 'luckiest man' alive in the world and has called his escape a 'miracle', but points out that he is suffering both physically and mentally.

Speaking to the BBC, Ramesh said he has lost 'everything', as his brother Ajay who was also a passenger of the ill-fated aircraft was killed in the incident. He said he is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to which he is unable to talk to his wife and four-year-old son.

"I'm only one survivor. Still, I'm not believing. It's a miracle," he said. "I lost my brother as well. My brother is my backbone. Last few years, he was always supporting me."

"Now I'm alone. I just sit in my room alone, not talking with my wife, my son. I just like to be alone in my house," Ramesh added.

'I'm thinking all night'

In his interview with BBC, the 40-year-old said it is very difficult for him to recall what had unfolded on June 12. He said each day feels 'painful' for him and his entire family, adding that he is not talking to anyone these days.

Ramesh also said he is not able to 'walk properly' and has to take help from his wife. He said he continuously suffers pain in his leg, shoulder, knee and the back.

"Physically, mentally, also my family as well, mentally... my mum last four months, she is sitting every day outside the door, not talking, nothing," Ramesh said.

"I can't talk about much. I'm thinking all night, I'm suffering mentally," Ramesh added. "Every day is painful for the whole family."

The deadly Air India crash

The deadly Air India crash took place on June 12 in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives. In its preliminary report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

The company has said it is doing everything possible to help the kin of those who were killed in the incident. For Ramesh, the company has also offered a compensation of Rs 25.09 lakh.

"We obviously, as with everyone else, we await the final report, and if there's anything to learn from it, we will," Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said last month.