'I Love Muhammad' row: Congress leaders Imran Masood, Danish Ali placed under house arrest Congress leaders Imran Masood, Danish Ali were set to head a Congress delegation to meet the Bareilly DIG and assess the situation on the ground after the violence that broke on Friday.

Lucknow:

In a latest development to the ‘I Love Muhammad’ row, Congress leaders Imran Masood and Danish Ali were on Wednesday placed under house arrest ahead of their visit to violence-hit Bareilly. In Amroha, former Congress MP Danish Ali was placed under house arrest as he was going to Bareilly.

Imran Masood, Danish Ali supposed to visit Bareilly

Masood was set to head a Congress delegation to meet the Bareilly DIG and assess the situation on the ground after the violence that broke on Friday. However, citing security concerns and the prevailing law and order situation, local authorities stopped him from leaving Saharanpur and placed him under house arrest.

Why violence broke out in Bareilly?

The delegation-level visit of the Congress comes in the wake of violent protests in Bareilly, which erupted after Friday prayers.

The violence broke out when more than 1,000 people gathered near Islamia Ground, waving religious banners and raising slogans, following a call by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Later, the protest was triggered by an FIR registered in Kanpur over a Barawafat poster bearing the message "I Love Muhammad".

Police said the protest turned violent when sections of the crowd began pelting stones, vandalising vehicles, and even firing in the air.

To bring the situation under control, the local police responded with a lathi charge and tear gas, leading to a stampede-like situation. Over least 10 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Bareilly violence: 50 individuals arrested so far

Local authorities have detained around 50 individuals, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. FIRs have also been registered at multiple police stations, and police teams are combing through video footage and phone records to identify additional suspects.

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence and ordered strict action.

SMS, mobile internet, broadband services suspended

Internet services in Bareilly were suspended following the violence last Friday. On Friday, police and locals clashed in the heart of the city over denial of permission for a demonstration in support of the ongoing 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

Police have filed 10 cases on rioting and other charges against 180 named individuals and 2,500 unnamed people. Around 40 people, including local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan who allegedly called for the demonstration, were arrested on Saturday.

Following the violence, the state home department on Saturday issued an order suspending SMS, mobile internet and broadband services of all service providers, according to the notification signed by Secretary, Home Department, Gaurav Dayal.