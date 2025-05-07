'I got tears in my eyes': Pahalgam attack victim Santosh Jagdale's wife Pragati on Operation Sindoor Santosh Jagdale was one of the 26 victims of the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack last month. His wife, Pragati and daughter Asavari stated that Operation Sindoor is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Pahalgam attack victim Santosh Jagdale's wife, Pragati Jagdale, thanked the government for avenging the terrorist attack that happened last month in Kashmir. The ghastly attack in Pahalgam, where the terrorist killed Hindu men after asking their religion, witnessed 26 tourists being killed, including one Nepali citizen.

In the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), India launched Operation Sindoor, striking at nine terror camps based in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Reacting to the strikes, Pragati said that it's the fitting response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam and also revealed that she got tears in her eyes after learning of the name of the operation.

"It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters...On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government," she said while speaking to ANI. Her daughter, Asavari Jagdale, also reacted to the operation, stating that it is a tribute and justice to people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.

"I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation. It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists," Asavari said.

Earlier, another victim of Pahalgam terror attack Shubham Dwivedi's wife thanked PM Modi for taking the revenge. "I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today," she said.