'I face an exam every week in Aap Ki Adalat': Rajat Sharma at AIIMS Delhi's Mental Health Festival

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Thursday participated in the 13th edition of the Mental Health Festival, organised by the Mental Health Foundation (India) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Rajat Sharma recalled his light-hearted interaction with singer Jasbir Singh Jassi and said he had called him once and told him that he was called to the AIIMS Delhi for 'mental health'. To this, Rajat Sharma replied, "My mental health is absolutely fine."

Rajat Sharma talks about 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Interacting with the gathering, Rajat Sharma said he takes an exam every week, which is 'Aap Ki Adalat'. However, he jokingly said that the question paper for 'Aap Ki Adalat' never gets leaked.

Recalling an interaction with one of his guests on 'Aap Ki Adalat', Rajat Sharma said the more a person reads, the more they learn. This was during his recent 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who has a Rs 4 lakh crore empire.

Anil Agarwal had told him that if a person wants to work, then his/her dress and address should be good.

Further, Rajat Sharma recalled his 'Aap Ki Adalat' episodes with Mary Kom and Kangana Ranaut, with the gathering asking how he talks to people who simply do not want to speak.

Rajat Sharma recalls an episode with Salman Khan

Rajat Sharma recalled when Salman Khan appeared on 'Aap Ki Adalat' following a request by Shatrughan Sinha but was unwilling to speak. But he later spoke on several topics, including the Black Buck case and Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

Following the episode, he was hugged by Salman Khan. "'Aap Ki Adalat' turned an enemy into my friend," Rajat Sharma said.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma at 13th edition of the Mental Health Festival.

Rajat Sharma's interactions with Arun Jaitley were significant

Rajat Sharma said Arun Jaitley was his close friend, and the former Union Minister would often stay back after a programme. After his programme, his wife once called him and said he did not treat Arun Jaitley fairly. But when he personally spoke to him, he said, "Asking questions is your job, and answering them is mine. We weren't sitting here to indulge in a staged wrestling match."

Rajat Sharma's advice to parents

Rajat Sharma said that people who struggle with mental health issues are most distressed when someone mocks them or humiliates them.

"I tell parents to listen to their children. If you don't listen, they'll share their thoughts with others, and you won't like it. I just want to tell you this: if someone comes to you with a blank sheet of paper, tell them how they can turn that blank sheet into a paper aeroplane and make it soar into the sky," he said.