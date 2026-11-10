'I'd quake in my seat': Sonia Gandhi on Indira's temper, Rahul's warning before Rajiv's assassination

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi breaks her decades of silence to share the deeply personal story behind her public life through her newly released memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. Published by Harper Collins India and now available in bookstores nationwide, the book offers an intimate look at her journey - from her childhood in Italy to the overwhelming tragedies and political decisions that shaped her life in India. She recalled the fateful evening when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in her memoir.

Sonia recalls son’s words ahead of Rajiv’s assassination

"If something isn't done about Pa's security, I know I'll soon have to come back for his funeral," Rahul had told his mother just two months earlier while on a tour with Rajiv.

The final attempt on Rajiv's life came a little over a year after his SPG cover was withdrawn by the VP Singh government, even though a committee met in December and decided that the Special Protection Group cover must continue "unless a change was warranted by some fresh threat assessment", Gandhi writes.

"No such review was ever undertaken. The very next month the SPG cover was withdrawn by the VP Singh government. A specialised force in a whole system trained to provide proximate security was replaced with the local police," she writes.

She remembers the day as any other, while she found a "sense of comfort" on Rajiv's side of the bed whenever he was away, Priyanka was getting ready in her room to go to a friend's birthday party. Rahul was in college in the US.

"Suddenly, I heard footsteps running down the corridor towards my room. No one else was in the house; it could only have been her. I thought I heard her stumbling, then the footsteps stopped abruptly at my door. I shut my book and listened, feeling uneasy.

"When the door opened, she entered slowly, her steps deliberate. She seemed to be stilling herself, moving with forced calm as she walked up to me. But her breath was fast and shallow, the colour had drained from her face, and her eyes were darker than I had ever seen them before," Gandhi writes in the book.

Priyanka informed her about a phone call, a bomb explosion, people dying, and urged her to get ready to go to Madras. Little of it made sense to Gandhi.

"I couldn't understand what she was saying, she was speaking fast, and nothing was making sense. Why Madras? Was Rajiv in Madras? What bomb? It was less her words than the dread in Priyanka's voice that froze me into realising what she really meant. I couldn't breathe. I stood up, she stepped forward and held me in her arms. I could feel her heart thumping wildly against my chest," she writes.

Sonia on Indira's temper

A staffer was made to stand in a corner, a party member was made to face the wall, and another was ghosted for days. Sonia Gandhi writes about the former prime minister and her mother-in-law, describing the different ways Indira Gandhi treated those who instigated her "occasional explosions of temper".

"What I found most alarming was my mother-in-law's occasional explosions of temper. They could freeze the staff into numbness. On one occasion, a member of the staff who had forgotten to remind her of an important appointment, and not for the first time, was made to stand in a corner of the room while others hurriedly passed by, all feeling rather embarrassed," she writes.

Amie Crishna was a senior member of Indira Gandhi's staff.

Rajiv would reassure her, "Don't let yourself get so scared. She'll be all right in no time."

"But until I got to know her well, I'd quake in my seat. She normally repented her outburst and, in her own way, communicated her regret to whoever had annoyed her. But if a colleague had betrayed her trust, she didn't relent; she'd distance herself and not ever deal with that person again," Gandhi recalls.

She also documents Indira's fondness for sarees and her old Kashmiri shawls. The former prime minister treasured several old sarees that had belonged to her mother in the pre-khadi period. Indira's "tense moments" became less frequent once she became a grandmother.

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