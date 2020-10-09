Image Source : PTI I&B ministry asks private TV channels to not show half-truths, defame individuals

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory to private television channels to adhere by Programme Code under Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 under which no programme should contain half-truths, obscene and defamatory content, among other regulations.

The advisory comes in the wake of actor Rakul Preet Singh's plea in the Delhi High Court alleging defamatory programmes being run against her in connection with a drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Attention is drawn to the provisions of the Programme Code as per which no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths, the advisory said.

The Ministry has also directed the private satellite TV channels that no programme should contain content that criticises, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country.

The high court had, in its September 17 order, said, "It is hoped that the media houses and television channels would show restraint in the reporting and abide by the provisions of the Programme Code as also the various guidelines, both statutory and self-regulatory, while making any report in relation to the petitioner."

