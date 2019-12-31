25-year-old Hyderabad woman dies after car crash in Michigan

A 25-year-old woman techie from Hyderabad has died in a car accident in US' Michigan. She was declared brought dead at the Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, on Sunday night. Chareetha Reddy Aella was working in a software firm in the United States.

According to reports, the incident happened at Ottawa County’s Crockery Township where a speeding car crashed into Chareetha's Toyota car with three other people onboard.

Three others, who were with Aella in the car, managed to survive the injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The hospital is now making arrangements to donate her organs as Chareetha had expressed her wish to donate organs in case of any tragedy.

The local police has registered the case and also informed her family that resides in Hyderabad. Her friends in US have started an online campaingn to raise funds to bring her mortal remains back to Hyderabad.