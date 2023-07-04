Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Hyderabad: On camera, woman, daughter on morning walk killed by speeding car | WATCH

The deceased were identified as Anuradha and her daughter Mamta. Another woman Kavita and a man Intikhab Alam were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

Surekha Abburi Reported By: Surekha Abburi Hyderabad Updated on: July 04, 2023 17:31 IST
In a shocking video, two women and a minor girl were killed after being hit by a speeding car while they were taking a morning walk near Sun City in Bandalguda in Hyderabad. The dramatic video shows a red car coming towards them at rocket speed and hitting them to death at around 7 am in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Anuradha and her daughter Mamta. Another woman Kavita and a man Intikhab Alam were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the car was being driven rashly led to the incident. 

After hitting pedestrians, the car skidded off the road and hit a tree. The car driver fled after the collision. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Police is trying to trace the car owner and nab the person driving the vehicle.

