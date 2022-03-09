Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • State Election Commission to announce dates for Delhi Municipal polls today evening
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Hyderabad: Three people found dead in coal mine mishap in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd

Hyderabad: Three people found dead in coal mine mishap in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd

The bodies of 3 persons- two officials and one outsourced worker- were recovered under the debris inside the mine late on Tuesday night, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd sources said.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Hyderabad Published on: March 09, 2022 13:03 IST
Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Hyderabad, Three people found dead, coal mine mishap, Singaren
Image Source : SCCLMINES.COM (WEBSITE).

Hyderabad: 3 people found dead in coal mine mishap in Singareni Collieries. 

 

Highlights

  • 3 found dead who were trapped following an accident in mine in Telangana's Peddapalli district
  • The rescue teams had been manually removing the debris
  • The incident occurred at about 2:00 pm on Mar 7

Three people, who were trapped following an accident in a mine of the state-run Singareni Collieries in Peddapalli district of Telangana, were found dead, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The bodies of three persons- two officials and one outsourced worker- were recovered under the debris inside the mine late on Tuesday night, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) sources said.

The rescue teams had been manually removing the debris, after launching the rescue operations on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2:00 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof/side wall of the mine collapsed during supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine project.

Seven people got trapped under the debris and subsequently four of them, including an overman, an operator, and a miner, were rescued during the rescue operations.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: 4 feared trapped for two days in Bokaro coal mine, NDRF to carry out rescue operations
 
ALSO READ: Ministry of Coal launches auction process of 40 new coal mines

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News