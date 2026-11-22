Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Police have tightened security across the city after receiving an email threatening terror attacks on November 26, allegedly on the lines of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The message, reportedly linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatens two bomb blasts and claims they would be carried out to avenge the killing of LeT member Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir.

The email reportedly names Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station as potential targets. Following the threat, police have increased security at these locations and other important public places. Authorities are also investigating the origin and authenticity of the message.

Email threatens two bomb blasts in Hyderabad

In a communication to senior police officers, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Hyderabad, said an email had been received in the name of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The sender reportedly claimed to be associated with the outfit and threatened bomb explosions at Hotel Tourist Plaza and Kachiguda Railway Station. The message also claimed that the attacks would be carried out in retaliation for the recent killing of LeT member Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an advisory issued by a Special Branch officer, the email threatens two explosions in the city and claims that at least 300 people could be killed.

Security increased at railway station, hotel and public places

Following the threat, Hyderabad Police have stepped up security at the two locations mentioned in the email, along with other sensitive and important public places.

Officials are examining the threatening message to establish where it originated and verify whether the threat is credible. Security personnel have been asked to remain alert as the investigation continues.

The November 26 date mentioned in the email has also prompted heightened vigilance, given the reference to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Police asked to intensify checks at crowded locations

The Special Branch advisory has directed officers to pay particular attention to crowded places and remain alert for suspicious individuals, unattended objects, vehicles and unusual activity.

Police personnel have also been instructed to increase patrolling and conduct anti-sabotage checks. The advisory calls for coordination with other security agencies to strengthen preparedness and ensure a prompt response to any suspicious activity.

The threat is currently under investigation, and police are working to establish the authenticity of the email.

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