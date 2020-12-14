Image Source : PTI/ FILE Hyderabad: 5 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision between car, truck

Five people died and one was injured in a head-on collision between a car and a speeding truck at Gopanpally area of Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, Gachibowli police said.

As per police, the incident happened around 3 am when the Swift Dzire, the five were travelling in, collided with a speeding truck, which dragged the car to some distance on the road.

While four people died on the spot, one lost his life while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added.

The driver of the truck is undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

