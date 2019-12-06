Image Source : PTI PHOTO Unnao victim's family backs Hyderabad police encounter

The family members of the rape victim who was set ablaze here on Friday said they are “happy” with the death of the Hyderabad rape-and-murder accused in a police encounter and sought ”similar punishment” in the Uttar Pradesh case.

The Unnao woman was on Thursday allegedly set on fire by five men, including two accused of raping her in December last year. "We are happy that the rapists in the Hyderabad case were killed in an encounter. We want similar punishment in this case also, otherwise, such atrocities will continue," the victim’s father said. Her uncle also justified the Hyderabad encounter.

"Such action will instil fear among those involved in such heinous acts. If there is not fear, this will continue,” he said.

“Today we are facing the situation that others might also face in future," he added. He said actions like these are not taken, it will only boost the morale of such criminals.

All four accused in the rape-and-murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed Friday morning in an encounter while the police had taken them to the scene of the crime.