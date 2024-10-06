Hyderabad Police files FIR registered against Yati Narsinghanand over hate speech

Follow us on Image Source : X Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand

Trouble mounted for Yati Narsinghanand - head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh - after the Hyderabad Police on Saturday registered an FIR against him. The complaint was lodged by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over Narsinghanand's alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Owaisi, accompanied by his party leaders, lodged a complaint, seeking the arrest of Narsinghanand. The FIR was registered by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and BNS.

Owaisi posted a copy of the complaint and FIR on the social media platform 'X'. The AIMIM chief called on police commissioner CV Anand and later told reporters that his complaint had been forwarded to cyber cell for action. The development comes after protests were held in the old city area of Hyderabad against the priest.

The city police chief has also apprised him that social media platforms would be informed, as per procedure, on the removal of objectionable remarks.

Narsinghanand is out on bail: Owaisi

Owaisi said Yati Narsinghanand was earlier jailed in connection with a hate speech and one of his bail conditions was that he should not make similar comments. Hence, AIMIM demands that Narsinghanand's bail be cancelled.

The AIMIM mentioned some of the comments allegedly made by Narsinghanand in its police complaint and said such remarks, prima facie, amounts to hate speech.

Furthermore, the complaint sought action under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and alleged that it has become common practice for people like Narsinghanand to make false and frivolous statements targeting Islam.

(With PTI inputs)

