Hyderabad Police books Renuka Chowdhury, 200 others for 'unlawful assembling' at protest site in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary holds a cops by his collar during a protest over Congress leader Rahul Gandhis questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in Hyderabad.

Highlights Renuka Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with a policeman as she held his collar

On complaint of SI, police have registered cases against Chowdhury

Following the incident, Chowdhury along with others was immediately taken into custody

The Hyderabad Police on Thursday booked Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury and 200 others for gathering "unlawfully" to conduct a protest near V.V. Statue in Khairthabad of Telangana. The Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and Telangana Congress held a massive protest here today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

On the complaint of the "assaulted" Sub-Inspector (SI) S. Upender Babu of PS Panjagutta, the police have registered the cases against Renuka Chowdhury and others under sections 143, 145, 147, r/w 149, 152, 153, 353, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Notably, with the latest registered case, as many as three cases have been registered against the former Union Minister.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi ED grilling: Congress protests across country, agitation turns violent in Hyderabad

Following the incident, Chowdhury along with woman congress workers was immediately taken into custody and was shifted from that place.

The case is being investigated. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chowdhury clarified the incident by saying, "I know how to respect the uniform, my intention is not to humiliate the police...They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I don't know that young man, ofcourse I'll apologise to that man. But I expect Police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men Police around us?"

Several Congress workers and leaders were detained by the police, and in an attempt to avoid detention Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with a policeman as she held his collar, earlier in the day.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi ED case: Congress workers protest against Delhi Police; march to LG's house

Latest India News