BREAKING: Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. A tweet from Azad's official handle informed about the arrest. Azad was attending a public meeting at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) at Abdullapurmet on Sunday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the Students' Union had organized a protest program against the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चन्द्रशेखर आज़ाद जी को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।— Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020