BREAKING: Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. A tweet from Azad's official handle informed about the arrest. Azad was attending a public meeting at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) at Abdullapurmet on Sunday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the Students' Union had organized a protest program against the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).