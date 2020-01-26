Sunday, January 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BREAKING: Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

BREAKING: Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. A tweet from Azad's official handle informed about the arrest.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2020 18:50 IST
BREAKING | Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad
Image Source : FILE

BREAKING | Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad 

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. A tweet from Azad's official handle informed about the arrest. Azad was attending a public meeting at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) at Abdullapurmet on Sunday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the Students' Union had organized a protest program against the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News