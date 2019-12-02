Advisory for women but deafening silence on men. Twitter is angry

Representational Image

Send us the number plate of your cab, share your location, be around the crowd -- these are usual things a girl is asked to do by her family and loved ones. They care, then why not? A similar such advisory has been issued by the Hyderabad Police, yes "police", which is expected to do much more - maybe provide safety and security to women? The advisory, issued in wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, has created a furor on social media. It "advises" women on how they should always be in touch with their families, but what angered social media users is the deafening silence on men. Have we heard of any "advisory" for men? No, because that's the society we live in where women are told to behave a certain way, not venture out alone in the night, restrict their talk to men and share their location in virtual surveillance of sorts.

The advisory issued by Hyderabad Police enlists 14 tips for women while traveling. The steps were released by Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police and IPS.

ADVISORY FOR WOMEN:

1. While traveling, the girl should tell her family or close relatives/friends where she is going and when she will be back.

2. Share last location if possible.

3. If travelling in taxi or auto, share the picture of the vehicle's number plate, contact details (on the backside of the auto driver's seat, ID card will be available in case of taxis)

4. Get to know about the route if going to an unfamiliar place

5. Always wait in crowded areas and in illuminated areas, not isolated spots. Never hesitate in giving signal to police patrol cars or Blue colt police motorcycles in the area for help. They are for your safety and security.

6. If there is no person around, you should walk to the nearest shop, commercial unit and stand very close to it, so moving traffic can easily observe you.

7. Always be ready to all Dial 100.

8. Download hawkeye and put the location services on at all times.

9. In suspicious circumstances, please ask help from passengers.

10. If there are no passengers or passer-byes, act like you are talking to your relative on phone who is a police, and share all the details of place and vehicles and people around you, this will scare them.

11. Be confident and talk loud when confronted. Shout for help if situation requires.

12. If you are in a helpless situation, please shout and run towards crowded areas.

13. Together we work to prevent crimes . Inform local police about local bad hats .

14 . In case you want to send some pictures for verification, you can send on WhatsApp at 9490616555.

FOR MEN? TWITTER ASKS

While women were advised to take precautionary measures, social media users said it was the Hyderabad Police that needed an "advisory" the most. People from all walks of life questioned the police on their role in the entire matter. Were they able to provide a safe atmosphere to the veterinarian? No. And that is why a heinous act like this could take place. Prevention is better than cure -- probably this they never heard.

Hyderabad police issues advisory to all women.???..wtf. Why only Women... even bloody Men & Boys should:

1. Inform family/friends about their dirty intentions.

2. Share the location where their mind gets corrupted with dirty thoughts.

3. Keep away from possible easy rape victims. pic.twitter.com/fFtnUOAUfP — Shreya mewada (@Shreyamewada1) December 2, 2019

The insensitive and Inhumane incident happened in Hyderabad.



Cops failed in their duties, CM giving a lecture to citizens "Stay in after 8PM".



No advisory to men, No late night protection for women, no justice for rape victims.



Now I know why our country is "STILL DEVELOPING" — Ayushi _ Agnihotri (@AyushiAgnihot16) December 2, 2019

From the day of the gruesome murder of the vet in Hyderabad, i have got multiple messages about numbers to call in case of emergency from almost all of the groups. What i have not seen even once is an advisory to men to not rape and murder women. — Medha Bhatt (@medha4284) November 30, 2019

What a great advisory by Hyderabad police ...hey guys even after giving all information to parents what will u do if they are molested far away from home???@hydcitypolice #PriyankaReddyCase — Purvesh Suthar (@medico_jennish) December 2, 2019

Dear #hyderabadpolice what advisory have you issued to the Male section of the society?? https://t.co/jPXvzcDBk7 — Aarti Thakur (@aartithakurjha) December 2, 2019

