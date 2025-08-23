Hyderabad murder case: Minor nabbed as police unravel mystery behind 10-year-old girl's killing The accused, a Class 10 student, lived in a building adjacent to the victim's. The police revealed he had meticulously planned the crime by writing down his plans for theft, including a 'Plan B' to murder anyone if he was caught.

Hyderabad:

The Kukatpally police has solved the murder mystery of a 10-year-old girl and taken a minor boy into custody for stabbing her to death on August 18. The accused, a Class 10 student, lived in a building adjacent to the victim's. The police revealed he had meticulously planned the crime by writing down his plans for theft, including a 'Plan B' to murder anyone if he was caught.

To avoid CCTV cameras, he planned his entry by jumping from one building to another. He had previously visited the house and knew that money was kept in the home's prayer room, from where he stole Rs 80,000.

Accused executes ‘Plan B’

He was, however, unaware that the girl, Sahasra, was home alone that day. When she emerged from the bathroom and saw him stealing, she threatened to tell her father. The boy then executed his 'Plan B,' first choking her and then stabbing her 18 times in the neck and stomach to ensure she was dead.

After the murder, he returned home via the same route and hid his blood-stained clothes and the knife. The items were later recovered by the police from his house.

Financial constraints prompts youth to steal money

The victim's father, a mechanic, discovered her body around 12:30 pm when he returned home to drop off his son's lunchbox. Her mother was at work at a nursing home, and her younger brother was at school.

The accused’s mother runs a small grocery shop while his father is a drunkard. He couldn't get money from her to buy the things he liked, so he thought stealing was the only right way to arrange the money.

Murder inspired from OTT crime shows

Police said the minor has confessed to the murder, stating he killed Sahasra because she caught him while stealing. Initial reports indicate the boy was influenced by crime content on OTT and social media platforms.