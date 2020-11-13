Hyderabad municipal elections: Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandrasekhar Rao in talks for alliance

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandrasekhar Rao in talks for alliance ahead of Hyderabad municipal elections

Fresh from his party's impressive performance in Bihar Assembly polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Greater Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad MP drove to the Chief Minister's official residence Pragati Bhavan. The meeting between the two leaders assumed significance in view of the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). They are understood to have discussed the strategy for the polls. Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a friendly party of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The meeting was held at a time when Telangana state Election Commission is making arrangements for the GHMC polls, which are likely to be held next month. The poll panel is likely to announce the schedule any time after November 13.

The meeting also came a day before the state cabinet meeting, which is likely to take a decision on the GHMC polls. In the 2016 GHMC polls, TRS had achieved landslide victory by bagging 99 seats in the 150-member body. AIMIM had emerged the second largest party with 40 seats.

The KCR-Owaisi meeting was also held in the backdrop of contrasting poll results for the two parties. TRS suffered a setback in the by-election in Dubbak Assembly constituency as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested the seat. On the other hand, AIMIM put up an impressive show in Bihar Assembly elections to win five seats.

Meanwhile, KCR held meeting with some of his cabinet colleagues and top party leaders to discuss the party strategy for the GHMC polls. He gave them directions for the upcoming elections and asked them to work hard to retain power in the key municipal body. KCR said TRS leaders would be given responsibility for ensuring the party's victory in each division. He asked them to take the government's development and welfare schemes to the people and explain the measures taken for the development of the city.

