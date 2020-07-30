English barrier: Hyderabad man clears class 10 exams after 33 years, thanks to...

Image Source : TWITTER/THENEWSMINUTE Hyderabad man clears class 10 exams after 33 years

Coronavirus pandemic turned out to be a blessing for 51-year-old Md Nooruddin, a resident of Hyderabad. Nooruddin cleared his 10th class examination after attempting for 33 years. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Telangana government had decided to pass all those students who applied for the 10th class examination.

This decision has bought immense joy to this Hyderabad resident who can't thank the pandemic enough.

Nooruddin attempted his class 10th examination for the first time in 1987. In the last 33 years, he has written the same exam numerous times.

Nooruddin told The News Minute that it was the English language test that was his weak point.

"It was in English that I failed. I have been working very hard ever since. I would keep getting around 30,33 marks but I needed 35 marks to pass the exam. I was determined to keep writing until I pass. This year, as I missed the final date for the regular category. I applied to write the exam in the SSC open category. I was told I would have to write all the subjects again, to which I agreed and paid Rs.3000 to register and I also got my hall ticket for the exams," said Nooruddin.

"In the paper, it was announced that all SSC and Intermediate students have been passed with 35 percent marks. They passed me as well. I was very happy that I finally passed SSC. I was ready to write all 5 exams for one, but without writing, I have been passed. I am really thankful to CM KCR," he added.

