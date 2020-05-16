Hyderabad: 25 residents of apartment test positive for COVID-19 in Madannapet

Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
A total of 25 people of a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in the Madannapet area of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Published on: May 16, 2020 20:28 IST
A total of 25 people of a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in the Madannapet area of Hyderabad. The coronavirus infected patients have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19, are being traced.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials conducted COVID-19 tests on 50 people out of which, the samples of 25 people came positive. As per a media report, an 11-month-old baby and a pregnant woman are among the infected persons.

Meanwhile, the GHMC is conducting coronavirus tests for other residents of the apartment. Besides that, a screening test will also be conducted for people living near the Madannapet area.

