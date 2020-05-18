Hyderabad lockdown: Salons to reopen in containment zones; cabs, autos permitted with cap

Image Source : PTI Salons to reopen in containment zones; cabs, autos permitted with cap

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced new guidelines for lockdown 4.0, in which he announced major relaxations in Hyderabad. The capital city of Telangana has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the state. This is the reason why, the state government has barred Hyderabad from various other relaxations.

However, the KCR government has announced that salons will be allowed to reopen while e-commerce activities can also function 100 per cent in the entire state.

Meanwhile, auto and cab services will be allowed in Hyderabad but with a limited number of passengers. Two passengers in auto-rickshaw and three passengers in cabs will be permitted.

In his press conference, Telangana made it clear that the people defying the lockdown norms will be charged. He said, "everyone in the state should wear mask and if anyone found violating it will be fined Rs 1,000. People should not come on roads until it's necessary, otherwise we will impose a complete lockdown."

