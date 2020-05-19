Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Full list of containment/Red zones in city

As the Central government gave states the power to decide containment, buffer, red, green, and orange zones, the Telangana government on Tuesday issued a revised list of containment zones in Hyderabad. In lockdown 4.0, the local authority has given the rights to demarcate the areas into categorized zones according to their vulnerability and number of cases found in that particular area.

However, they are advised to follow parameters decided by the Centre while demarcating the areas into respective zones. Besides that, local administration is responsible for the implementation of lockdown norms in the vicinity.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Hyderabad city:

Image Source : OFFICIAL LIST Full list of containment/Red zones in Hyderabad

Image Source : OFFICIAL LIST Full list of containment/Red zones in Hyderabad

Image Source : OFFICIAL LIST Full list of containment/Red zones in Hyderabad

Image Source : OFFICIAL LIST Full list of containment/Red zones in Hyderabad

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage