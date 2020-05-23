Image Source : FILE Hyderabad international airport set for contact-less service

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which manages the Rajiv Gandhi International Airporthere, is set to resume operation on May 25 after two months.

The airport would provide a safe and healthy environment with a robust contact-less boarding experience for passengers, a press release from the GMR group said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviationhad, on May 20, announced that domestic flight operations would recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday.

GHIAL's CEO SGK Kishore said the airport is set to commence its operations after a gap of almost two months and the airport is geared up for a safe and healthy environment for passengers while passing through the aerodrome.

"Already equipped with fully paperless e-boarding facility since long, the Hyderabad International Airport will be offering technology-based contact-less boarding for passengers across all passenger touch-points," he said.

"The Hyderabad International Airport has undertaken robust deep-cleaning and sanitisation across the entire terminal and passengers need not be in the least apprehensive, as passenger safety is our priority, Kishore said.

The commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended from March 24 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage