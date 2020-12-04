GHMC Results LIVE: Prestige at stake for TRS, BJP, AIMIM as counting of votes begins

Image Source : INDIA TV GHMC Results 2020 LIVE: Counting of votes underway amid tight security

Counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began on Friday morning amid tight security. A total of 46.60 per cent of over 74 lakh voters cast their votes on Tuesday in the elections. According to the Telangana State Election Commission, all preparations are in place for the smooth counting of votes. The fate of 1,122 candidates was sealed in ballot boxes in the bitterly contested elections, which saw a shrill campaign and attracted national attention due to participation by BJP bigwigs including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, party chief J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While the TRS contested all seats, the BJP fielded candidates in 149 divisions, the Congress in 146, the TDP in 106, the MIM in 51, the CPI in 17 and the CPI-M in 12 divisions. Other recognised parties fielded 76 candidates while 415 independents also tested their political fortunes. The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time.

8:40 AM: Over 34 lakh votes cast in Hyderabad municipal polls

A total of 46.60 per cent of over 74 lakh voters cast their votes on Tuesday in the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Telangana State Election Commission said on Wednesday.

8:30 AM: GHMC Results Today: K Kavitha claims TRS will win 100 seats

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha said, "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership."

8:10 AM: Counting for GHMC elections begins

Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins.

Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins. #Telangana https://t.co/VxDKDtSsgs — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

8 AM: GHMC polls results to be declared today

Telangana: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre. pic.twitter.com/RWRMUMniGn — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

In the 2016 elections, Owaisi's AIMIM had won 44 seats. The TRS had pocketed 99 seats while the BJP secured just 4 seats. The TDP and Congress won two seats each.

