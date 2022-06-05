Hyderabad gangrape case: Police nab another accused, 4 arrested so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: BJP workers protest inside the Jubilee Hills police station demanding justice to a teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys, in Hyderabad, Friday, June 3, 2022.

Hyderabad gang rape case news: The Hyderabad Police on Sunday arrested another accused in the gang rape case of a minor girl from the city. With the latest arrest, so far 4 people have been nabbed by the police. The fifth accused is still absconding, said S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills.

Among the four arrested, are two juveniles who were nabbed by the police on Saturday. Out of the five people identified, three are minors.

The political heat was apparent with the BJP alleging that the police acted only after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said none would be spared and Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the DGP office here over the 'delay' in police action.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns to rape her while the others stood guard outside the car.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered against five persons.

