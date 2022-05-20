Hyderabad gang-rape, murder accused 'deliberately fired upon to cause death', says Sirpurkar Commission

Follow us on Image Source : FILE | PTI Policemen stand guard the area where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by the police

The Sirpurkar Commission, investigating the encounter of the accused in Hyderabad vet's gang-rape and murder, submitted in its report that the encounter of the accused was "staged". The report also mentioned that the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder accused were "deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death". The commission has filed a report in the Supreme Court in this matter, following which the apex court has asked the Telangana High Court to take action on the commission report.

The report said that what the police had said that the four accused had tried to escape by snatching the pistol could not be believed and no evidence was found.

The Sirpurkar commission recommended action against police officers involved. The commission has found that the encounter of the accused was "staged by the police". "After considering the entire material on record, we conclude that the deceased have not committed any offence in connection with the incident on 06.12.2019, like snatching the weapons, attempt to escape from the custody, assaulting and firing at the police party.,"the probe panel's report said.

The Commission also observed many lapses in the chain of custody of forensic material collected during investigations. Any lapse in chain of custody destroys the evidentiary value of the forensic material. Therefore the Commission recommends that collection and preservation of forensic evidence should be properly documented.

What happened in 2019

A 26-year-old veterinarian, on her way home after visit to a clinic, was raped and burnt alive at Shadnagar. Hours later, her body was found in an underpass on the highway.

The four accused, Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakesavulu were killed in an alleged encounter in 2019. A three-member commission was appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged encounter.

