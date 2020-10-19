Image Source : PTI Hyderabad floods: Affected families to get Rs 10,000 aid, announces CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance to each household affected by the floods in and around Hyderabad. He also announced that all the houses which were totally damaged in the rains and floods would be given an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, and those partially damaged would be given Rs 50,000 each.

"Hyderabad has experienced such a heavy rain that it has never experienced it in the last 100 years. Due to heavy rains and flash floods, people, especially the poor who live in slums in low-lying areas, have suffered a lot. It is the primary responsibility of the government to help them. Hence, we have decided to extend Rs 10,000 help to each affected household of the poor in low-lying areas," he said.

To help the poor, the government is releasing Rs 550 crore immediately to the Municipal Administration Department, the CM said.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, the Finance Department released Rs 550 crore to the Municipal Administration Department.

The Chief Minister had last week announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased.

The heavy rains and floods in the state since October 13 have claimed 70 lives including 33 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, assured all help to people living in the low-lying areas in Hyderabad who were facing a lot of problems due to heavy rains and flash floods.

He directed the Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts to send the teams on the field to start distributing the amount to the poor from Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was asked to monitor the financial help distribution programme by setting up 200 to 250 teams.

The CM instructed the officials to repair and restore all the roads and other infrastructure facilities on a war footing and ensure that the life comes back to normalcy at the earliest.

He asked all the ministers, MLAs, corporators, Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Hyderabad to treat helping the poor as their responsibility and actively participate in the relief work.

The CM said that the government is ready to extend the help to any number of the poor even if their number is in lakhs. Hence, the details of the affected families should be brought to the notice of the officials concerned for getting the help.

KCR also urged the TRS leaders and workers to actively participate in the relief activities and ensure that the deserving poor receive the help.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage