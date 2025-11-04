Hyderabad doctor arrested in major drug bust, Rs 3 lakh worth narcotics seized Paul reportedly operated a drug network with three associates—Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath—who sourced drugs from Delhi and Bengaluru. The arrest comes amid a series of recent drug crackdowns in Hyderabad, including raids on rave parties and large-scale narcotics seizures.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Police arrested Dr John Paul, a resident of Musheerabad, on Monday, November 3, for allegedly storing drugs worth ₹3 lakh. The Telangana Excise Department’s Special Task Force conducted a raid on Paul’s rented house, recovering multiple banned substances, including 26.95 grams of marijuana, 6.21 grams of MDMA, 15 LSD sticks, 1.32 grams of cocaine, 5.80 grams of Gams, and 0.008 grams of hashish oil.

Drug network spanning multiple cities

Preliminary investigations revealed that John Paul was part of a larger drug network operating with three associates—Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath—who reportedly procured narcotics from Bengaluru and Delhi. Paul allegedly used his house as the central storage and distribution hub, supplying drugs to local users while compensating the three suppliers. Currently, Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath remain at large.

Rented home as drug den

According to police, Paul's rented residence was not just a storage site but also a point for distribution. Reports indicate that he was permitted to use some of the seized drugs for personal use in exchange for housing the stock.

Police action and legal proceedings

A case has been registered against Paul and his associates under narcotics laws, and he has been taken into custody. The authorities are actively searching for the remaining three members of the drug ring.

Hyderabad's recent drug crackdowns

This incident comes amid a series of recent anti-drug operations in Hyderabad. Last month, Telangana Police raided a rave party at a farmhouse in Moinabad, where 62 people—including 22 minors—were found using drugs. Another raid near Ramoji Film City led to the seizure of 401 kg of Ganja and the arrest of three transporters linked to a Rajasthan-based drug network.

Authorities have emphasised stricter monitoring of such events and illegal drug operations, especially when minors are involved, as the city continues efforts to curb narcotics circulation.