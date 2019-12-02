Raped, murdered, raped again and set ablaze: Horrifying tale of Hyderabad doc emerges

The ghastly gangrape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad is continuing to reveal chilling details. Police documents have now revealed the accused had poured whiskey into the mouth of the Hyderabad vet while they were raping her. They then hit her on the head, raped and killed her. The four men had burnt her corpse under a highway. They had first seen the lady park her scooty near a toll plaza and had planned to rape her.

The incident has sparked huge protests in Telangana along with massive outrage across the country. The police have arrested all the four accused, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. Three policemen have also been suspended for negligence.

The men had deliberately punctured the tyre of the woman's two-wheeler after which they had offered her help. Soon after, they forced her into a bush and switched her phone off. As the woman kept screaming for help, the men forced whiskey down into her mouth to silence her, a report with NDTV said.

They took turns to rape her till she fell unconscious. When she started coming back to her senses, the men smothered her to death.

Reports have also claimed the accused continued to rape her even after she was dead. They then wrapped the body in a blanket, loaded it onto the truck and carried it 27 km away. They placed it under a bridge and set it on fire with petrol around 2:30 am.

Meanwhile, police reports have suggested one of the accused, a truck driver, did not possess a license for the last two years. Authorities had stopped his truck just a day before, to check on the papers.

Breaking his silence over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assured all help to her family as protests against the heinous crime continued.

Facing flak over his 'silence' all these days, Rao, in his first public statement since the incident that has sparked outrage in the country, described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish.

What families of the accused say

The family members of the three accused Mohammad alias Areef, Chennakesavulu and Siva were shell-shocked on hearing about the alleged involvement of their kin in the incident that has sparked national outrage. Caught in sudden public glare and aware of the sentiments

against their wards, their parents, hailing from a poor financial background, said appropriate punishment should be given to their sons.

You give whatever punishment I have a daughter too, the mother of Chennakesavulu, one of the four accused, told media persons in their native village in Telangana.

The woman claimed Chennakesavulu has not been taking up any work in view of his poor health for the last six months. Maintaining that they led a disciplined life, another family member of Chennvakesavulu said they were not able to face people after the incident.

The mother of another accused Siva also said any appropriate punishment should be given to him for his crime. You do anything. God only knows, she said.

The parents of the first accused Mohammad said their son had come home on the night (November 28) and told them that an accident had happened.

"You do anything (award punishment) to him," a wailing mother of Mohammad said.

The families of the accused said they make their living through modest means.

The four accused, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for their alleged involvement in the gruesome incident and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Protests were held here and at various other places in Telangana against the incident on Saturday with the enraged public demanding that the accused be handed out stringent punishment of death penalty.

