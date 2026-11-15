Hyderabad devotee donates Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Annaprasadam Trust

Tirupati:

A Hyderabad-based devotee donated Rs 10 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). As per the reports, this is the biggest single-donor contribution of the year to the TTD.

Kodali Srikanth, along with his family, handed over the donation cheque to TTD Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari Temple on Friday (November 13). The Additional EO expressed his appreciation for the donor's generous contribution.

Annaprasadam Trust provides free meals to devotees

The latest donation adds to the steady stream of contributions received by TTD. The trust's highest-ever donation from a single devotee was recorded in August 2025, when an anonymous non-resident Indian (NRI) donated 121 kg of gold, valued at Rs 140 crore. TTD also received a record collective donation of Rs 96.9 crore from 2,460 devotees in a single day on July 16 this year, following changes to the benefits offered under its donor policy.

On average, TTD receives cash donations worth Rs 100 crore to Rs 130 crore and around 100-120 kg of gold every month at Tirumala. Its annual hundi collections range from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,600 crore, while gold donations average between 1,000 kg and 1,400 kg a year.

The SV Annaprasadam Trust provides free meals to devotees visiting Tirumala, serving thousands of pilgrims every day as part of the temple's charitable initiatives.

TTD started providing Annaprasadam (free meals) to devotees at Tirumala in 1985. The Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annaprasadam Trust was formally established in 1994 to support the initiative.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the official body responsible for managing the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, regarded as the world's richest Hindu shrine.

How every rupee is counted and protected at Tirumala

The Tirupati Balaji Temple, one of the richest and most visited religious shrines in the world, receives donations worth several crores of rupees every day. The offerings made by devotees are carefully counted, sorted and secured through a highly regulated system overseen by TTD, the body that manages the temple's affairs. According to TTD officials, the temple receives daily donations ranging between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 6 crore. To handle this massive volume of offerings, the temple administration has deployed dedicated staff and volunteers who work under strict surveillance and multiple layers of security.

Donations made by devotees are collected in large donation boxes known as hundis. On an average day, between six and twelve hundis are filled with cash, coins, jewellery and other valuables. These hundis are transported daily to the Parakamani Building, a dedicated facility where the offerings are counted and processed. The entire exercise takes place under tight security with CCTV surveillance, police presence and authorised volunteers monitoring every stage of the process.

Once the donations reach the Parakamani Building, TTD employees and Srivari Sevaks, who serve as volunteers, segregate coins, currency notes and jewellery into separate categories. Coins are counted and packed using specialised machines, while currency notes are bundled and thoroughly verified. Gold and silver ornaments are securely stored and undergo monthly valuation before being transferred to the TTD Treasury in Tirupati. The process is designed to ensure complete accountability and maintain accurate records of every donation received by the temple

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