Hyderabad Baby-selling racket busted after couple finds no genetic link to surrogate baby; 8 nabbed

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Police on Sunday busted an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket flourishing at a fertility clinic, PTI reported citing the police. The truth about the facility came to the fore after a couple discovered through a DNA test that the baby born at the clinic through surrogacy was not theirs. They immediately apprised the police about the issue. As many as eight persons, including the owner of the clinic, have been arrested.

As per the police, cited by the news agency, the main accused Dr Namratha used to target women seeking abortion due to various reasons. She, along with a network of agents and associates, lured several women into continuing pregnancies in exchange for money. She would then sell such babies, claiming that they were conceived through surrogacy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone- Hyderabad) S Rashmi Perumal said.

Doctor recommended surrogacy

According to the police, a couple filed a complaint stating that they had approached a fertility clinic in August 2024 for IVF and fertility-related consultation. They were initially seen by Dr Namratha, who, after conducting a series of fertility tests, recommended surrogacy as the best option.

Following this, the couple was referred to another branch of the clinic in Visakhapatnam, where their specimens were collected. The clinic assured them that it would arrange a surrogate and carry out the embryo transfer procedure, the DCP stated.

Rs 35 lakh charged in nine months

Over the next nine months, the couple made multiple payments to the clinic. In June year, they were informed that the surrogate had delivered a baby boy via cesarean section in Visakhapatnam.

Police revealed that the clinic charged the couple more than Rs 35 lakh in total for consultations and procedures.

Fake birth certificate created

The newborn was then handed over to the couple along with documents falsely identifying them as the biological parents. Investigators found that the clinic had created a forged birth certificate to support this claim.

The police have launched a comprehensive probe into the incident.