Hyderabad B-Tech student dies while go-karting; 3 held

Image Source : PIXABAY Hyderabad B-Tech student dies while go-karting

Rachakonda police have arrested two owners and a manager of Hasten Go-Karting following the death of an engineering student while go-karting three days ago. The authorities also sealed the go-karting centre, which was allegedly being run without a license since 2016.

Hasten Go-Karting's managing partners Gurram Lohith Reddy and Modini Kiran Kumar and manager Kongara Srikanth have been charged with death due to negligence and booked under the Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown restrictions.

The police took the action after the family of K. Varshini (21) lodged a complaint against the go-karting centre located at Gurramguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The engineering student died of head injuries which she sustained while go-karting on Wednesday.

According to police, she along with her uncle was riding an open go-karting car when her helmet came off and her hair got entangled in the rear wheel. She sustained head injuries and was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed the next day.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bahgwath said the centre was being run without a license. It had also not taken proper safety measures.

The managing partners and manager were arrested under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act-2005.

On a request from the police, Executive Magistrate cum Tahsildar Balapur Mandal sealed Hasten Go-Karting under section 133 of Cr.P.C. to prevent more incidents and unlawful activities.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage