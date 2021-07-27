Man marries woman who accused him of rape, months later pushes her off cliff in Nainital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Man pushes wife off the cliff in Uttarakhand's Nainital. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old man killed his wife after pushing her off the cliff in Uttarakhand's Nainital over issues related to daily quarrels between the couple. The man confessed this during the police investigation.

The man was lodged in jail on the complaint of his wife (not married then) that he raped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused, Rajesh Roy, was arrested last year in August.

However, in October 2021, he was released from Tihar jail when the woman withdrew her complaint saying she wanted to marry him. Finally, the couple got married after the man was released from jail.

But later, the woman complained that her husband was physically abusing her amid repeated fights between the two.

With this situation continuing, the woman left her home and went back to her family. Rajesh somehow managed to get her back home.

But in June 2021, the husband took her to his village in Uttarakhand. When the victim's family tried contacting them, her phone was getting switched off.

Later, her family lodged a police complaint and it was during the investigation when the man confessed to the crime.

