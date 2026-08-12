Husband and wife severely injured after being attacked by pet Pitbull in Punjab's Patiala | Video

Patiala:

A husband and wife were severely injured after being attacked by a pet Pitbull in the Kumbhar Nagar area of Patiala, Punjab. The shocking incident was reported when the couple accompanied a local property dealer to look at a house available for rent. When the couple rang the doorbell, a Pitbull inside the house lunged at them. Bystanders tried to rescue them, however, it was already too late as both the husband and wife sustained severe injuries and multiple bite wounds in the attack. They have currently been admitted to a private hospital in Patiala for treatment. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

This incident comes to limelight after reports of a growing pattern of ferocious pet dog attacks have surfaced across Punjab and neighboring regions. While the Indian government's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying previously issued directives to states banning the sale, breeding, and keeping of 23 ferocious dog breeds—including Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs, and Rottweilers—enforcement challenges remain a significant issue. However, the owners whose pets cause such injuries are typically booked under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for negligent conduct with respect to an animal.

Soon after the dog bite incident was reported, people in the vicinity noticed the incident and attempted to intervene and rescue the two. However, the dog had already managed to bite both the man and woman multiple times and they reportedly sustained injuries on several parts of their bodies during the attack. After the incident, the viral video has drawn attention online, with the incident once again raising concerns about dog attacks and safety around residential properties.

He claimed that he has been constructing a house at Dhanas for the past three months and accused Rajinder Singh, who owns two Pitbull dogs, lives near his house. He was arguing with him over the construction material kept near the house.