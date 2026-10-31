'Hunar Punjab', a government initiative to connect skilled youth with industries

To improve the alignment between the needs of industries in Punjab and the skills of local youth, the state government launched the 'Hunar Punjab' portal. On October 8, 2026, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the 'Fast-Track Punjab Incentives Module' alongside this portal in Chandigarh. The initiative aims to provide a common platform for industries to identify, recruit, and train skilled youth. Through this, the focus is on creating employment opportunities for Punjab's youth within the state.

'Hunar Punjab' portal launched

According to the government, 'Hunar Punjab' and 'Fasttrack Punjab' will together form the skill development and placement pillar of the state's integrated interface for industries. The portal has been launched, and its various modules are being implemented in a phased manner.

Emphasis on better synergy between industries and educational institutions

While launching the portal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted four key challenges related to employment and skill development. These include limited information about available skilled talent, a lack of synergy between industries and educational institutions, a disconnect between companies' requirements and the skills possessed by youth, and the absence of a defined timeline for processing applications.

Through 'Hunar Punjab', efforts are underway to address these shortcomings, making it easier for companies to find trained personnel suited to their needs while also providing youth with better employment opportunities.

Over 1,700 Institutions from Seven Departments Onboarded

According to government information, more than 1,700 institutions under seven administrative departments have already joined the portal. This initial participation marks a significant step towards bringing institutions involved in skill development, training, and employment across the state onto a common platform.

The portal will operate through four key modules

'Hunar Punjab' has four main modules: institution search, recruitment and placement, internship and industrial training, and industry-institution collaboration.

Institution Search Module: Through this, companies will be able to identify relevant educational and training institutions based on their specific requirements. Recruitment and Placement Module: This will assist industries in reaching out to skilled youth and improving their recruitment processes. It focuses on connecting local talent with industrial employment opportunities. Internship and Industrial Training Module: This module aims to bring the processes related to internships and industrial training—involving industries, educational institutions, students, alumni, and relevant departments -- onto a single platform. Industry-Institute Collaboration Module: This module will promote formal partnerships between companies and educational institutions, ensuring that training and education are aligned with the actual requirements of the industry.

Partnership between industries and institutions through MoUs

The portal will facilitate collaboration between industries and educational institutions through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). This will encompass activities such as guest lectures, faculty development, on-the-job training, placements, inputs for curriculum enhancement, infrastructure and technical support, and collaboration under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The objective of this system is to provide young people with practical training tailored to industry needs, rather than limiting them to purely theoretical education. This is also expected to help companies develop a workforce that aligns with their specific requirements.

Industries will gain access to skilled workers: Aman Arora

Punjab Industries Minister Aman Arora said that the 'Hunar Punjab' and 'FastTrack Punjab' portals will help industries connect with a skilled workforce. He said that these initiatives also aim to ensure Punjab's youth find employment opportunities within the state. The government focuses on training young people to meet industries' specific requirements and encouraging local recruitment.

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