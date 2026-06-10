'Humility, duty earn people's trust': PM Modi as he sets record as longest-serving elected Prime Minister

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history since the Constitution came into force in 1950. With 4,399 days in office, PM Modi has surpassed the record held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 consecutive days between 1952 and 1964.

The milestone comes during PM Modi’s third consecutive term in office, making him the first elected Prime Minister to achieve this feat in independent India’s constitutional history.

What did PM Modi say as he crossed 4,399 days in office?

Marking the achievement, PM Modi shared a message on social media emphasising the importance of public service and good governance. He said that true leadership is earned through humility, dedication and a constant commitment to the welfare of the people.

In his post, the Prime Minister highlighted that leaders who work selflessly for society, ensure public welfare and remain devoted to development earn the trust, respect and support of citizens.

“Public service is the greatest measure of good governance. It is only the individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication, and a sense of duty who earns the trust of the people. One who is devoted by nature, ever intent on the welfare of his subjects. A king with a humble soul indeed attains the highest glory.” He further added: “A people's representative who regards service as a sacred duty, works tirelessly for the welfare of the people, ensures their security and well-being through good governance and remains dedicated to the progress of society with humility, self-discipline and commitment to development, truly earns the trust of the prople, honor, recognition and prosperity,” he posted on X.

Congratulatory messages from world leaders

In light of this major political achievement, many leaders around the world offered congratulatory messages, along with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, US Senator John Cornyn, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and more.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also extended his congratulations and said this will continue to inspire millions around the world. Home Minister Amit Shah additionally stated that “These 12 years of Modi ji have been about restoring India's pride, cultural renaissance, and freeing the nation from the mentality of servitude.”

Moreover, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to pass a resolution to honor PM Modi at a meeting with 72 alliance leaders. He is expected to be felicitated for this governance record too.

Also Read: With 12 years in PMO, NDA to honour Narendra Modi for surpassing Nehru as India's longest-serving elected PM