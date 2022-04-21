Hubballi violence: Details reveal 'rioters tried to lynch cops', attempted to hit with boulders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hubballi: Police patrol after violent clashes in the area over an objectionable social media post

Highlights Police constables Anil Kandekar and Manjunath from Kasaba police station have lodged complaints

In their complaint, they stated how they narrowly escaped after the rioters attempted to lynch them

The constables managed to escape the attack, leaving their vehicles behind

Shocking details emerged as investigations into the Hubballi violence gained momentum. Police on Thursday said rioters attempted to kill policemen. Police constables Anil Kandekar and Manjunath from Kasaba police station, in their complaint, stated how they had a narrow escape after the rioters attempted to lynch them taking advantage of the situation.

Meanwhile, the number of people arrested in connection with the violence has risen to 126, police said on Thursday.

Last Saturday, when the violence broke out, the violent mob went on the rampage indulging in stone pelting and damaging vehicles. The constables rushed near Diddi Hanumantha temple and tried to stop a team of 10 to 15 rioters.

The miscreants not only stopped them but tried to hit them on their heads with boulders, police said.

The constables managed to escape the attack by a whisker. They escaped from the spot leaving behind their vehicles.

Special teams intensifying their operations have arrested 126 persons so far. The search for Moulvi Wasim Pathan is still on.

The incident took a communal turn with opposition leaders urging a ban on the RSS, VHP and Sanatana organisation. Ruling BJP leaders have warned that if people do not live in peace, they will have to get ready for ruthless action which has been initiated in BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Hubballi remains tense

Karnataka police have extended the curfew orders in Hubballi city till April 23, against the backdrop of maintaining law and order in the city. The prohibitory orders were clamped from April 17 to April 20.

The violence erupted in Hubballi, known as the 'Chota Mumbai' and commercial hub of the North Karnataka region on Saturday late night following the surfacing of an objectionable post on social media. Thousands of people gathered in front of the police station in Hubballi, indulging in large-scale violence when police refused to hand over the accused youth to them.

The police department had to put all its might to stop a full-scale communal violence situation in Hubballi following the incident.

Twelve police personnel were injured as a violent mob damaged public property and torched vehicles.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Hubballi violence pre-planned, reveals preliminary probe; police recover video evidence

Latest India News