'Don't create panic': Delhi HC reprimands AAP govt over colour-coded fuel stickers for vehicles

Image Source : PTI Delhi's AAP government has said it is just enforcing the Supreme Court's decision concerning HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers for vehicles.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party government over creating panic among people by imposing hefty fine on those having a vehicle without the colour-coded fuel sticker and high security resgistration plate (HSRP).

"You have to give adequate time to people to obtain colour coded fuel stickers before you start fining," the high court told Delhi government, news agency PTI reported.

"You should not create panic among people," the court added.

ALSO READ: HSRP, colour-coded fuel stickers: Challans issued at these 16 Delhi locations, application process explained

A fine of Rs 11,000 was being imposed on cars without the sticker and HSRP. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier this week said that his department was only implementing the Supreme Court's decision.

"I am repeating again: Delhi government has not asked for HSRP plates. It is the order of the Supreme Court in 2011. In 2018, Hon'ble Supreme Court had directed that colour stickers be affixed on vehicles in Delhi. We are just enforcing the laws," news agency ANI quoted Gahlot, as saying.

"Three months ago, we started enforcing it, but we stopped after receiving complaints from the public. We also initiated the process to provide high-security plates at home in view of Covid-19. Around 25 lakhs challans were issued for the vehicles which did not have HSR plates," the minister added.

ALSO READ: High-security registration plates: 4-month waiting period for vehicle owners to HSRP, colour-coded stickers

A plea was also moved on Wednesday in the Delhi High Court alleging that the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) were overcharging by around 10 times for the colour coded fuel stickers that have been made mandatory for vehicles in the national capital.

The petition by the President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Anil Kumar, further claims that even for the entire set of high security number plates (HSRP), which includes the stickers, the OEMs were overcharging by nearly five times the fees notified by the Delhi government.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Latest India News